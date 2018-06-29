Missouri Curators Meet Amid Talk About SEC Bid

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A University of Missouri spokeswoman says its governing board isn't expected to discuss a possible move to the Southeastern Conference until at least Friday.

The Board of Curators began a two-day meeting in Kansas City on Thursday. Missouri's possible departure from the Big 12 wasn't listed on the agenda, which includes closed sessions Thursday and Friday. University spokeswoman Jennifer Hollingshead said the curators didn't plan to discuss the topic Thursday.

Earlier this month, the curators gave Missouri Chancellor Brady Deaton authority to explore leaving the Big 12. Missouri officials are considering a move to the SEC in hopes of getting greater television revenue.

The Big 12 has lost Colorado and Nebraska and will lose Texas A&M next season. It will add TCU.