Missouri Curators Narrowing Search for System President

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The governing body of the University of Missouri system hopes to have a short list of candidates within two weeks for the presidency of the four-campus system.

The Board of Curators is seeking for a replacement for former President Gary Forsee, who stepped down in January to care for his wife as she battled cancer. The curators had private discussions about the search during their two-day meeting this week in Kansas City.

Board Chairman Warren Erdman said the curators are "making

great progress."

Erdman said the curators will take their short list to a

20-member advisory committee formed earlier this year to help the curators with the search. He said the curators have not decided how many candidates will be on the short list.