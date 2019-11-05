Missouri Curators to Meet Amid New Coach Search

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri curators have called a special meeting for Monday amid a search for a new men's basketball coach at the flagship Columbia campus.

A public meeting notice released Friday makes no mention of the vacancy created when Tigers coach Frank Haith left one week ago to coach Tulsa. Haith spent three years in Columbia, leading the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances but also consecutive early exits.

The curators' agenda doesn't list any meeting topic but instead notes that the nine-member board plans to immediately go into a closed-door discussion. Such executive sessions are allowed in limited circumstances under state law, including for personnel moves. The university's Board of Curators would have to approve a new coach's contract.