Missouri Curators to Meet Thursday

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The Missouri Board of Curators has set a public meeting for Thursday morning at 8:30 A.M. followed by an executive session.

The meeting comes after the Southeastern Conference issued a statement Tuesday saying it had not extended an invitation to Missouri to leave the fast-disintegrating Big 12, contradicting a media report.

The school says in a release that the executive session would deal with, among other things, lease, contract, personnel and confidential or privileged communications with university counsel.