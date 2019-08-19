Missouri Curators Will Likely Discuss Conference Realignment

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- University of Missouri curators plan to meet behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon amid continued speculation that the Tigers are still considering a move from the Big 12 Conference.

A public meeting agenda makes no mention of conference affiliation, but the hastily scheduled session comes one day after Big 12 chancellors and presidents agreed to equally share the wealth from the conference's most lucrative television deals if its members agree to lock those top-tier TV rights into the league for at least six years.

The agreement is subject to approval by campus governing boards, including Missouri's curators. University leaders and the board's chairman, Kansas City lawyer Warren Erdman, plan to meet with

reporters after the closed session.

