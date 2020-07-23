Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount

MISSOURI – Missouri students eligible for the Bright Flight scholarship will notice a smaller award this year.

The scholarship, which is available to students who scored in the top 3% of Missouri students on the ACT or SAT, is offered through the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Previously, the scholarship came with a $3,000 award. With budget cuts at the state level, the award has been reduced to $1,800. In June, Gov. Mike Parson cut $41 million in higher education funding.

MU's financial aid office informed Bright Flight scholars at the school of the cut Wednesday afternoon in an email.

"We regret to inform you of this change but wanted to communicate it to you as soon as possible," the email read. "Unfortunately, these circumstances are beyond our control."

Melina Psihountas, a Bright Flight recipient, is about to start her senior year at MU. She said she was upset at the news.

"A $1,200 difference is pretty substantial," she said. "With all the added stress and difficult circumstances from COVID, Mizzou should be working on plans to financially assist students and help them."

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that the university will try to assist students in this situation.

"As this is a state scholarship program, we'll do our best to work individually with each student, looking at their circumstances and determine what we might be able to do to help them," he said.