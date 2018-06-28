Missouri Dairy Farms in Need of Help

4 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 08 2014 Apr 8, 2014 Tuesday, April 08, 2014 9:53:00 PM CDT April 08, 2014 in News
By: Meredith Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

Linn - Dairy Farms in Missouri have been struggling the past few years to stay in business.

Farmers like Alfred Brandt of Brandt Dairy Farms in Linn, MO have seen the decrease in dairy farms over the years. Brandt's family has owned their dairy farm since 1997 and he is the 6th generation farmer.

Dairy farms in Missouri have lost more cows than most states over the past few years. Missouri is currently ranked 43rd in dairy production per cow and 25th in the country in milk production. Missouri has slipped about 5 spots in dairy ranking over the past 5 years. Bradnt said Missouri has lost about 400 dairy farms.

The farms have been going under due to two bad dairy years in 2009 and 2012. Farms that did not have the money or insurance to keep them in business just went under, decreasing Missouri's dairy production.

Representative Casey Guernsey, the agricultural committee chair, said many dairy farms are also closed due to retirement. Many dairy farms are kept within the family and if families decide to retire without passing the farm on to younger members the numbers decrease as well.

 "This isn't just a dairy farm producer issue, this is an issue all across the board for the dairy industry and ultimately it's the consumer that pays the price for what's happening in the industry in Missouri," Rep. Guernsey said.

This decrease in the Missouri dairy farms cause a strain on the local milk production. Much of the milk is having to be imported from other states, which causes milk prices in Missouri to increase. Competitors like Almond milk are almost compatible with the regular milk prices in Missouri.

"The processing plants in Missouri, there's a lot of them, and we're importing a lot of milk from other states to fill them so if we can keep the local milk filling the plants instead of bring milk in from the weatern states it sure will help Missouri," Brandt said.

Representative Guernsey and Representative Bill Reiboldt have sponsered House bill 1326 to help this dairy industry problem. The bill is basically a piggyback to the national farm bill that was passed.

Right now the farm bill will give insurance to farmers, but the money given is based off of the zip code and is not market driven which is what dairy farmers need.

This bill will help insure dairy farmers with the taxes off of local dairy products. It is essentially subsidizing the insurance from the farm bill for dairy farmers to help keep them in business.

"This doesn't create a check to be mailed out every month or every year to a dair farm, it simple will allow them to stay above their break even point based on how much insurance they chose to buy," Rep. Guernsey said.

Another aspect of the bill includes a scholarship program for agricultural students. This program provides scholarships for ag students to receive, however, they must stay and work for Missouri farms two years for every year they recieve the scholarship. This part of the bill is intended to help keep workers in Missouri and get younger individuals on Missouri farms in hopes that retirement will not cause a farm to go under.

"There's a small pool of resources to pull from as far as kids that have a knowledge of the dairy industry so if we could get kids interested and focus on dairy in Missouri and get them hired back on dairy farms it should really help things take off," Brandt said.

 Rep. Guernsey said there has already been a lot of discussion on the bill.

The bill has passed out of the House and will head to the Senate this month.

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9pm 87°
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°