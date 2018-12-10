Missouri DE Tre Williams arrested on assault charge

COLUMBIA — Police arrested Missouri defensive end Tre Williams early Sunday following a reported domestic incident.

According to the police department, officers responded to a reported assault on South Providence Road shortly before 2 a.m. The victim told officers she and Williams, with whom she's in a relationship, got into an argument that went from verbal to physical while they were driving.

Williams was booked into the Boone County Jail for domestic assault, and later posted a $4,500 bond. As of midday Monday, no charges had been filed by the Boone County prosecutor.

The Mizzou Athletics department sent KOMU 8 News the following statement from head football coach Barry Odom: “We were made aware of the situation yesterday, and Tre was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities. We will provide an update if his status changes.”