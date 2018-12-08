Missouri death row inmate hopes to be spared from execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri inmate is hoping federal appellate courts or the state's governor spare him from his scheduled execution for the 2001 killing of a 19-year-old woman he abducted.

55-year-old David Zink has 11th-hour appeals with the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court, and a clemency request also was in Gov. Jay Nixon's hands.

The Missouri Supreme Court declined to intervene Monday.

Zink was out on parole after serving 20 years in Texas on rape, abduction and escape charges when he abducted Amanda Morton after hitting her car from behind on a freeway ramp a mile from her Strafford home.

Zink later tied her to a cemetery tree in western Missouri, then snapped her neck before severing her spinal cord.