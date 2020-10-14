Missouri Decides on New License Plate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials have unveiled the new license plate design for Missouri vehicles. The new design features a picture of a bluebird sitting on a small hawthorn branch. The bluebird is the official state bird, and the Hawthorn is the official state floral emblem. The license plate will fade from white on top to a light blue on the bottom. In the background is a blue outline in the shape of Missouri. The final design was selected based on Internet voting that ended earlier this week. The winning version got 56% of the vote. A Department of Revenue spokeswoman says the new license plates could start being distributed as soon as summer of 2008.
