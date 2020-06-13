Missouri Defeats Davidson to Advance in NIT

COLUMBIA - The shorthanded Missouri Tigers battled back from 13 points down to defeat the Davidson Wildcats 85-77 in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers entered the matchup against Davidson with only seven scholarship players available for the game. Freshman guards Wes Clark and Shane Rector were suspended for the night's contest following their arrests on Saturday night.

Jabari Brown carried the offensive load for Missouri while topping the 1,000-point mark for his Tiger career. The junior guard totaled 30 points, with 11 of those coming from the free throw stripe. His backcourt teammates Earnest Ross and Jordan Clarkson also contributed on offense, adding 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Tigers were able to escape a barrage of three pointers from Davidson (They went 9-29 from beyond the arc), and a big night from Wildcat senior De'Mon Brooks, who scored a career-high 29 points. Missouri also fought back from a 13-point second-half deficit to eventually take the lead for good with five minutes remaining in the game.

The Tigers will host the winner of Wednesday's game betweeen Southern Mississippi and Toledo on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The time of the game will be announced later this week.