Missouri defeats Lipscomb 72-60

COLUMBIA (AP) - Johnathan Williams III scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Keith Shamburger added 15 points to lead Missouri past Lipscomb 72-60 on Saturday.

Trailing 48-38 five minutes into the second half, Missouri used a 16-1 run over the next five minutes to retake the lead. The Tigers (6-7) led 59-58 with 5:23 remaining before scoring the next nine points for some breathing room.

Freshman Nathan Moran tied a career high with 17 points while Josh Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bisons (5-9). Lipscomb fell to 0-4 against major-conference opponents this season after losses at Vanderbilt, Colorado and Texas.

Missouri needed to fall behind Saturday before showing any sense of urgency, trading baskets with Lipscomb early before watching it score 13 consecutive points for a 30-19 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

The Tigers responded with 14 of the final 19 points in the half, though, shaving their deficit to 35-33 at the break. The team then watched Lipscomb take another 10-point lead before rallying again.

Spurred on by former Tigers Laurence Bowers and Kim English in attendance, Missouri shot 47.1 percent (24 of 51) from the field en route to its first win since defeating Elon 78-73 on Dec. 11.

Lipscomb, on the other hand, shot 19 of 59 (32.2 percent) overall and scored just two points in the final 5:23. The team played most of the game without senior Malcolm Smith, who scored seven points in the first seven minutes before walking with trainers to the locker room.

Martin Smith, Malcolm's twin brother, also sat out after injuring his foot against Austin Peay on Dec. 21. Both players lead the team, having played in 97 career games.