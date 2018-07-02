Missouri Democratic candidate for governor raises $3.5M

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democratic candidate for governor Chris Koster raised more than $3.4 million in cash in the past several months, far outpacing Republican candidates.

Campaign finance reports show he had $10 million to spend at the start of July.

Friday is the deadline to report recent fundraising and spending. Reports show Democratic front-runner Koster leads in raising money, which could help him fight a Republican opponent.

Republicans face a competitive Aug. 2 primary.

Former House speaker and U.S. attorney Catherine Hanaway took in the most of Republicans with close to $1.8 million.

Suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner took in more than $1.3 million, which includes a $1 million self-loan.

Ex-Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens raised about $1 million, and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder trailed with about $680,000.