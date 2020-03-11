Missouri Democrats accuse Ashcroft of playing politics with primary results

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Democratic Party said it could be weeks until the total number of delegates each of the Democratic presidential candidates will get from Tuesday’s primary is known. The party blames a decision by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, to not release voting data by congressional district for the primary.

While the data has been provided by the Secretary of State’s office in the past, Ashcroft said his office can’t provide it because it would have required special ballots to be printed.

“The request from the Missouri Democratic Party to provide that data was impossible from the beginning, as it came weeks after ballots had already been printed,” Ashcroft said in a statement.

In a memo to the presidential campaigns last week, the party said not having the data “negatively impacts the ability of political parties to calculate delegates awarded from the results of the Presidential primary.” Of the 68 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday, 44 are awarded based on how well a candidate does in each of the state’s eight congressional districts.

On February 13, the party sent a letter to Ashcroft asking his office to calculate the data.

The candidates “along with their respective supporters, deserve an accurate vote count by congressional district,” wrote Matthew Vianello, the state Democrats attorney.

State Democrats point out that there are several counties in the state, including Audrain, that are a part of more than one district.

On Febuary 18, general counsel for the Secretary of State Frank Jung responded to the latter from the state Democrats.

“Nothing in statute requires our office to provide results based on Congressional districts,” he wrote. “Simply because one past administration provided that information does not require the current administration to do the same.”

Jung suggested the Democratic party work with local election authorities to get the data on individual congressional districts.

In the memo to campaigns, the party said the counties in overlapping districts do not have the necessary data until weeks or a month after the election. Although the party plans to provide estimates for delegate allocation on election night.

The parties estimate will base their estimates based on the percentage of registered voters in each congressional district in the county.

“We will do our best to provide estimate of delegate allocations quickly, but these will not be official delegate counts,” Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford said in a statement. “Secretary Ashcroft appears to be set on making it more difficult for Missourians to exercise their right to vote and get the results of their vote.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m., but those who are in line by 7 p.m. will still get to vote.