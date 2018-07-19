Missouri Democrats appeal judge's ruling in lieutenant governor lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Democratic Party filed an appeal to the ruling from a Cole County judge dismissing a lawsuit over the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.

Judge Jon Beetem dismissed the suit on July 11.

In their appeal, the Missouri Democratic Party - suing on behalf of veteran Darrell Cope - said Gov. Mike Parson's appointment of Kehoe "was outside of the powers and authority granted to the Governor under Missouri law."

The appeal goes on to say the state constitution does give the governor power to "fill all vacancies in public office." However, the document points out, Section 105.030 of the Missouri Revised Statutes excludes, among others, the office of lieutenant governor.

It further cites a number of historical examples of when the lieutenant governor's office stayed vacant for an extended period of time, claiming state law provides for such an extended vacancy.

The appeal concludes by saying the "Missouri Supreme Court therefore has exclusive appellate jurisdiction of the appeal."