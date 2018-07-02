Missouri Democrats Name New Staff Leaders

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Democratic Party has a new executive director heading into the 2014 elections.

The party said Monday that finance director Crystal Brinkley will assume the duties of executive director starting April 28.

Kristen Self, a Democratic campaign worker from Indiana, will start the same day as the campaign director for Missouri Democrats.

Democrats are a roughly 2-to-1 minority to Republicans in the Missouri House and Senate. Party Chairman Roy Temple has made it a goal to cut into that gap during this year's elections.

Earlier this year, Democrats consolidated their efforts by shutting down their separate House and Senate campaign committees. Each of those committees transferred about $100,000 to the state Democratic Party in February.

Brinkley replaces Joe Duffy, who left in February for a job with Iowa Democrats.