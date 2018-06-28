Missouri Democrats Select New Executive Director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A top official in Gov. Jay Nixon's 2012 re-election campaign has been named executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party.



The appointment of Joe Duffy was announced Tuesday by state party chairman Mike Sanders. Duffy replaces Kelsey Thompson, who is leaving the post after nine months to rejoin Nixon's administration.



Duffy served as the statewide field director this year for Nixon's successful run for a second term. In 2010, he was the deputy field director for Missouri Democrats' coordinated campaign.



He worked for then-Sen. Barack Obama's campaign for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination during the Iowa caucuses. He's also worked in politics in Colorado and Texas.