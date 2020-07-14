Missouri Department of Education releases plan for reopening

JEFF CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released a frequently asked questions document on going forward with reopening schools.

We have released K-12 school reopening health guidance.

Read the FAQs: https://t.co/jGuAZGU1Mu



I want to thank all of the medical experts across the state who contributed to this guidance. We are confident that if schools implement this guidance, they CAN safely reopen. pic.twitter.com/wynd635kyD — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 13, 2020

The document was released to provide additional clarity and consistency for Missouri school leaders as they make decisions on school reopening strategies, according to the release.

"There are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 school reopening being issued at this time," according to the document.

The FAQs addressed in the document center around proactive strategies to implement for local levels with screenings, physical distancing and mask coverings.

"DHSS and DESE leaders are working quickly to answer questions about reactivestrategies, including how to isolate symptomatic students or staff members at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19, and how to best be prepared to assist local health officials with contact tracing efforts," the document said.

Some of the FAQ's answered include:

How should K-12 schools screen students for COVID-19?

Should schools screen students for COVID-19 onsite?

What physical distancing measures should K-12 schools have in place to protect against the spread ofCOVID-19?

How should physical distancing take place on a school bus?

Should K-12 students and staff wear face coverings?

The document said it will continue to be updated when situations evolve.