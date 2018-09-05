Missouri Department of Transportation Suspends Bridge Construction

COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation has stopped work at the bridge on Route B in Cole County. The delay comes after a high-pressure water blast removed more concrete than expected. This means MoDOT will have to find an alternative to repairing the bridge.

The bridge is not closed but is only one lane. Cars have to wait for a light to turn green in order to go across the bridge.

Patty Lemongelli, the Central District Construction and Materials Engineer, said, "We appreciate the patience of motorists using this route while we work to get the project back on track."

MoDOT says the bridge will stay open and is still safe to travel across.

MoDOT says suspending the work will not have a significant impact on when the bridge construction will be completed. The project is scheduled to be done for fall 2013.

<object width="400" height="300"> <param name="flashvars" value="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633214007139%2Fshow%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633214007139%2F&set_id=72157633214007139&jump_to="></param> <param name="movie" value="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=124984"></param> <param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><embed type="application/x-shockwave-flash" src="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=124984" allowFullScreen="true" flashvars="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633214007139%2Fshow%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633214007139%2F&set_id=72157633214007139&jump_to=" width="400" height="300"></embed></object>