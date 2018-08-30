Missouri deputy on paid leave after fatally striking man

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southeast Missouri deputy is on paid administrative leave after striking a pedestrian with his patrol car in what the sheriff says appears to be "an unfortunate accident."

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that the accident happened Sunday night on Route T in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Deputy Brian Kearbey struck 26-year-old Charles Colbert III of Wappapello, who was crossing the road.

Colbert was home on leave from the military. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the squad car was traveling below the speed limit. He says Colbert was crossing the road to accept a ride from another vehicle and walked into the path of Kearbey's vehicle. Dobbs says the deputy swerved but couldn't avoid hitting him.