Missouri deputy shoots, kills man during confrontation

LEXINGTON (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri's Lafayette County say a man was fatally shot during a reported confrontation with a sheriff's deputy.

KSHB-TV reports that the sheriff's department says a deputy responding to a report of two suspicious men asking for gasoline at a woman's home encountered the two parked near the residence.

The department says that's when one of the men pulled a gun and was shot. The second man was taken into custody, though it was not immediately clear later Tuesday if he was charged.

The men's names have not been released.

Lafayette County is just east of Kansas City, Missouri.