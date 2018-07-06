Missouri deputy, suspect hospitalized after shootout

WYATT (AP) — A southeast Missouri deputy and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shootout during a drug investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mississippi County deputies served a search warrant about 9 a.m. Friday at a home in the small town of Wyatt. Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says that as deputies entered the home the suspect began shooting, striking one deputy in the leg.

Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. The deputy underwent surgery at a hospital in Sikeston for what Parrott called non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol is investigating. Names of the suspect and deputy have not been released.