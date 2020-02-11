Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments to respond to the 2019 outbreak.

Missouri's DHSS has echoed the federal government's recommendations and requirements for virus prevention, and has collaborated closely with their agencies in monitoring and assuring the well-being of any Missouri residents who return from China.

“We have been working to ensure our state is educated and prepared and is adhering to all of the latest guidance from our federal partners,” DHSS director Dr. Randall Williams said. “As travelers return to Missouri, we have partnered with them and local public health agencies on monitoring efforts to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and communities.”

The federal government has issued various requirements for travelers returning from China.

Residents returning from the Hubei province are quarantined at one of 11 airports, none of which are in Missouri, for 14 days. All other returners are rerouted to one of the 11 airports and, presuming no symptoms are shown, allowed to continue to their final destinations.

The DHSS also urges Missouri businesses and employers to review the latest interim guidance provided by the CDC, which also underscores the importance of collaboration with public health authorities.