Missouri DHSS reports nine cases of e-cigarette related lung sickness

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has confirmed two cases of lung illness related to the use of e-cigarettes and are investigating seven other cases.

The nine Missouri cases are a part of 450 total cases across the U.S. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Health officials around the nation are working hard to identify the cause of this outbreak, to prevent additional illnesses and protect health,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director in a press release. “Missourians are encouraged to follow the CDC guidance to refrain from using e-cigarette products if you are concerned about these specific health risks, especially while the investigation is ongoing.”