Missouri DHSS training additional 150 contact tracers

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is training an additional 150 contact tracers, Gov. Mike Parson announced during a Monday COVID-19 briefing.

The department already had 37 contact tracers working to identify and alert people who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Missouri is also working to train state employees to contact trace and developing a free standard training program for contract tracers, Parson said.

The state still has a backlog of about 6,000 tests, DHSS director Randall Williams said. The backlog should be addressed by Friday.

Parson also addressed the special session on violent crime, which started Monday.

The session focuses on several topics like endangering the welfare of a child, witness protection, unlawful transfer of weapons and police residency requirements in St. Louis, Parson said.

We truly believe that these are tools that could be used in many of the situations we're seeing today," he said.