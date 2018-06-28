Missouri Disaster Committee Holds Public Hearing in Joplin

JOPLIN - A special disaster committee met in Joplin Monday afternoon to discuss state-level aid and future disaster planning. The public hearing began at 3 p.m. and will be led by representatives from districts hit by tornados and flooding.

Monday's meeting is just one of several held across the state this summer. The committe met in Sedalia last week, where a tornado hit just days after the EF5 tornado ripped through Joplin. The committe will also hold public hearings in St. Louis where an April tornado damaged Lambert Airport, and in Sikeston where flooding has damaged a large area.

Representative Bill White (R-Joplin) said information collected in Monday's meeting could help the committee decide if a special session is needed to help aid in recovery efforts. White said the group plan to present its initial report to the state speaker July 31st. Then, a full report will be presented to the legislature at the start of next year's session.

White said different state departments have submitted written reports, detailing areas that need funding or new disaster plans. He expects to see members of the community, hospital representatives,and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Monday's meeting.