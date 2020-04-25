Missouri disaster survivors will receive $29.2 million FEMA grants

JEFFERSON CITY – Disaster survivors will receive $29.2 million grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individuals and Households Program.

Thirty-three counties in Missouri are eligible for the grants from the flooding and severe storms between Dec. 23, 2015 and Jan. 9, 2016. Survivors in these counties began receiving federal assistance, low-interest loans and National Flood Insurance Program claims on Jan. 24.

Twelve days after the disaster declaration, FEMA's IHP program gave more than $8.1 million to survivors for disaster-related housing needs and other disaster-related needs, such as furnishings, transportation and medical. The U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance has approved 16 disaster loans for $848,600 in the disaster-designated counties in Missouri. The FEMA-administered NFIP has paid 563 claims totaling more than $20.2 million with an average claim of $37,470.

More than 100 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists helped survivors connect with recovery service in hard-hit Missouri neighborhoods.