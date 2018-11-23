Missouri Dismisses Sophomore Safety

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri sophomore safety Tavon Bolden, who was expected to be reinstated from a disciplinary suspension after the season opener, instead has been dismissed from the team.

Coach Gary Pinkel said earlier this week that Bolden has been suspended for violating team rules. Bolden wasn't listed in the game program for No. 21 Missouri's 17-6 victory over Miami of Ohio on Saturday, and school spokesman Chad Moller confirmed after the game that Bolden had been dismissed.

Bolden has been listed atop the depth chart at free safety in spring camp and was named the team's most improved safety before the suspension. As a redshirt freshmen last year, Bolden played primarily in kickoff coverage and had 14 tackles.