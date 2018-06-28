Missouri District Hit by Twister Seeks to Find Everyone

JOPLIN (AP) - The tornado-stricken Joplin School District is urging employees and students to check in. Assistant superintendent Angela Besendorfer says the district is like a family and wants to account for everyone.

Sunday's tornado destroyed two elementary schools, the high school and a technology center in the southwest Missouri city. There's also significant damage to the central office, an elementary school and two middle schools.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the year, and the district is posting updates on a Facebook site. The district is urging students and staff to call 417-625-5270 or 417-625-5290. The phone is answered by someone who records the information.