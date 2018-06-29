Missouri DNR chief named state's new conservation director

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resource's chief has been selected as the first female director of the 79-year history of the state's conservation department.

Sara Parker Pauley takes on her new role Nov. 1 with the independent agency that protects and manages the state's fish, forest and wildlife resources.

Pauley replaces Robert Ziehmer, who resigned in July to work in the private sector.

Pauley has been Missouri's DNR director since December 2010.

The DNR director is appointed by the governor, while the conservation chief is hired by a commission.