Missouri Doctor Faces Sex Charge

BENTON - A southeast Missouri doctor is facing charges for allegedly touching patients inappropriately and making sexually suggestive comments in person and through text messages.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 45-year-old Sikeston physician Rajesh Malhotra is charged with deviate sexual assault and three counts of first-degree sexual misconduct. He is jailed on $75,000 bond.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office began an investigation last week after a female patient contacted authorities. A second victim also told police that Malhotra touched her in a sexual manner and made sexual comments during an examination.

Authorities say additional charges are possible.