Missouri doctor pleads guilty to distributing misbranded HGH

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County doctor has admitted to distributing misbranded human growth hormone to patients.

The U.S. attorney's office announced Thursday that Dr. Michael "Ted" Mimlitz had entered a guilty plea in the case. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old distributed HGH to patients while employed at a clinic that specialized in treating men experiencing a lack of energy or decreases in strength, endurance or athletic ability.

Under federal law, HGH cannot be prescribed to help patients with body-building, anti-aging, or weight loss treatments. The drugs came from an online Mexican supplier and the labels were in Spanish, not English. The drug manufacturer also wasn't licensed or registered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sentencing is set for April 21. He faces up to three years in prison and fines.