Missouri Dog Food Maker Issues Recall

THAYER, MO. - A Missouri-based company is recalling three dry dog food products because of high levels of the fungus toxin aflatoxin.



Advanced Animal Nutrition of Thayer, Mo., on Friday voluntarily recalled 50-pound bags each of Dog Power Adult Maintenance Formula 21-12, Dog Power Hunters Formula 27-14, and Dog Power Hi-Pro Performance Formula 26-18.



The company says no illnesses have been reported. The products were distributed in Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. Consumers can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



The recall applies to products with the packaging codes K0004 through K1322.



Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring chemical that comes from a fungus sometimes found on corn and in other crops. It can cause severe liver damage and in rare cases death.