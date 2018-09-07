Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist

16 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

BOONVILLE (AP) — A Missouri driver who rear-ended and killed a bicyclist has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that jurors returned the not guilty verdict Thursday in the case against 28-year-old Marty Kropf, of Smithton. He testified that he didn't see 51-year-old Patrick Gwaltney before the July 2016 collision that killed the youth football coach. Law enforcement testified that Gwaltney would have been visible.

Kropf pleaded guilty to four traffic violations before the trial proceedings began, including failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to display valid license plates. Because he made the plea before the trial started, the jury wasn't allowed to hear of those charges.

Defense attorney Eric Mitchell says that although they are pleaded with the verdict, their "hearts go out to the Gwaltney family."

More News

Grid
List

Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist
Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist
BOONVILLE (AP) — A Missouri driver who rear-ended and killed a bicyclist has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter. The... More >>
16 minutes ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
(CNN) -- Former President Barack Obama will step back into the political fray Friday, delivering a speech that will preview... More >>
46 minutes ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia
Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested Richard Welty in connection with an Aug. 16 robbery at Central Bank of Boone... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators began the fourth and final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Flash flood watch in effect for mid-Missouri counties
Flash flood watch in effect for mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA - Flash flood watches are in effect for much of mid-Missouri through Sunday morning as heavy rains are expected... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Modest premium hikes as 'Obamacare' stabilizes
Modest premium hikes as 'Obamacare' stabilizes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people covered under the Affordable Care Act will see only modest premium increases next year,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 6:02:27 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

New York Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe
New York Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York and New Jersey launched new investigations into the Roman Catholic Church's handling of clergy... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 5:28:37 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 4:26:35 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Holts Summit booksale will lead into potential plans for the city's first library
Holts Summit booksale will lead into potential plans for the city's first library
HOLTS SUMMIT - A book sale brought together by donations will take place Friday morning and throughout the weekend in... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:17:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Trump schedules Missouri campaign rally for Sept. 13
Trump schedules Missouri campaign rally for Sept. 13
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will urge the defeat of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill during a campaign rally next... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 8:24:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:19:49 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Weekend weather to have potential impact on drought
Weekend weather to have potential impact on drought
COLUMBIA- The upcoming rain this weekend could have an impact on the drought affecting the majority of mid-Missouri. Forest... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 72°
1pm 71°
2pm 70°
3pm 70°