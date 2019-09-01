Missouri Drops Close Contest to Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK - Mizzou women's basketball dropped a close contest to Oklahoma on Saturday. The Tigers (10-13, 0-12) fell 64-60 to the Sooners, who improved to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in Big 12 play. Senior BreAnna Brock earned her sixth career double-double recording 20 points and 10 rebounds. Liz Smith also tallied a career-high eight points on the game.



The Sooners went on a 7-0 run with 15 minutes left in the first half, but the Tigers kicked it up a notch on defense and battled back to within five points.



With just over three minutes left in the half, the Tigers went on a 5-0 run, which brought OU's lead down to six. The two teams went into the locker room with a halftime score of 33-26 in favor of the Sooners. Brock recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half alone, and Mizzou held the Sooners to just 20 percent from behind the arc.



After trading baskets much of the second half, Christine Flores hit a three-pointer to pull the Tigers within one point at 57-56 with four minutes left to play. The Tigers put up 34 points in the second half to OU's 30, and the Tigers were down by just one point with 14 seconds left, thanks to a layup from Brock. With the score at 61-60 in favor of Oklahoma, the Sooners drew two fouls and made three of four shots from the foul line. Oklahoma secured the win, 64-60.



Missouri will host Texas A&M on Tuesday, February 14 at Mizzou Arena. The team will join forces with the Susan G. Komen Foundation and ‘Play for Kay.'