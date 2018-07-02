Missouri drops its ninth straight SEC game

COLUMBIA - After losing two players to suspension, Missouri fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 83-61.

MU now has lost nine straight conference games, which is the longest streak in school history. The Tigers are now 7-16 overall and last in the SEC with a conference record of 1-9.

Before the game, MU Head Coach Kim Anderson announced the suspension of Montaque Gill-Caesar and Namon Wright for the game due to a violation of team policy.

The Tigers struggled offensively in absence of the suspended guards and shot just 43.8 percent from the field including 17.6 percent from beyond the three-point line. However, Missouri scored over 50 points for the first time in three games.

The lone bright spot for MU was the play of sophomore guard Wes Clark who finished with 15 points. Clark is second on the team in scoring behind Jonathan Williams III.

In the first half, Texas A&M jumped out to a 15-11 led by a trio of three-point shots by Danuel House. House led all players with 14 points in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Toward the middle of the first half, the Aggies went on a 7-0 run to stretch the game to 26-18.

Despite the run for Texas A&M, Missouri only trailed by seven heading into halftime thanks to Clark who had 13 points in the first half.

In the second half, Jalen Jones and House extended the Texas A&M lead to 57-44 on the fast break with 11:59 remaining in the game. Jones and House combined for 36 points.

Although Jakeenan Gant added six second-half points including a late bucket with under five minutes in the game, the Aggies dominated the remainder of the game get the victory.

MU will look to snap its losing streak against the University of South Carolina who is second to last in the SEC with a conference record of 2-8. The game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. CT.