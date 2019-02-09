Missouri Drops to Ninth in BCS Standings

Associated Press - The Missouri Tigers dropped to ninth in this weeks BCS standings.

The Tigers dropped four places from fifth after losing 27-24 in double overtime to South Carolina. The Gamecocks moved up to 14th.

Also, Oregon passed Florida State and moved into second place behind Alabama in the BCS standings.

The Ducks jumping the Seminoles was not a surprise. Florida State had a slim lead on the Ducks in the first standings last week. Oregon's convincing 42-14 victory against UCLA gave the Ducks the boost it needed.

Oregon moved up to third from fourth in the computer ratings and remained second in both the USA Today coaches' poll and the Harris poll to give it a .9517 BCS average.

Florida State, after routing North Carolina State 49-17, has a .9211 BCS average. The Seminoles are third in each poll, though they gained a little ground on the Ducks, and second in the computer ratings.

Two-time defending national champion Alabama is first across the board.