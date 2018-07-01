Missouri DWI Checkpoint Yields 10 Meth Arrests

OZARK (AP) - A southwest Missouri police checkpoint aimed at drunken drivers on St. Patrick's Day instead snared 10 people suspected of possessing methamphetamine.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 12 arrests stemmed from the checkpoint Monday in Christian County, of which only one was for driving while intoxicated. The other was for possession of marijuana.

Ozark Police Chief Lyle Hodges says three of the 12 arrested in the operation also had outstanding warrants. He says the number of drug arrests - and lack of drunken driving charges - was unusual.