Missouri earns first ever SEC Tournament win

HOOVER, Al. - The Missouri baseball team advanced in the SEC Tournament with a 5-1 win over South Carolina on Monday, giving the Tigers their first ever SEC Tournament win in program history.

Starter Reggie McClain stepped up in a big way for the Tigers. McClain pitched seven innings and allowed just 4 hits.

All-SEC freshman Trey Harris hit a single down the left-field line in the bottom of the second inning to score one run putting the Tigers up 1-0. Harris had three hits during the game.With the bases loaded, Jake Ivory hit a sacrifice fly to give Mizzou the 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, McClain pitched around an error and an infield hit, but the Gamecocks earned a run to make the score 2-1. In the fourth inning, Zach Lavy hit a ball up the middle to score Harris putting the Tigers up 3-1.

After McClain ran into trouble, Coach Tim Jamieson brought in closer Breckin Williams to pitch in the top of the eighth inning. With two Gamecocks on base, Williams struck out two batters to get the Tigers out of the inning.

A RBI groundout in the bottom of the eighth by Shane Benes put the Tigers up 4-1. With runners on first and third base, Lavy hit a sacrifice fly to give Mizzou the 5-1 lead. Williams retired the side in the top of the ninth inning to close out the game.

Mizzou will face No. 2 seed Vanderbilt in a double-elimination round on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST. The Tigers are 0-9 against the Commodores since joining the SEC.