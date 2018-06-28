Missouri Economic Development Director Stepping Down

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The director of Missouri's Department of Economic Development is stepping down at the end of the year.

In a news release Tuesday from Gov. Jay Nixon, department director David Kerr cited a desire to spend more time with his family after working for 35 years in the public and private sectors. Nixon said he would move quickly to select a new director.

Kerr took office in November 2009.

The governor praised Kerr for developing a strategic five-year plan for economic growth. He also touted Kerr's involvement in persuading numerous businesses to locate or expand in Missouri, including recent decisions by two automakers.

But Kerr's tenure also included a few failures by businesses that had been offered state incentives, including the unbuilt Mamtek artificially sweetener factory in Moberly.