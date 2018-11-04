Missouri education commissioner ousted

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri State Board of Education voted to oust Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, hours after Gov. Eric Greitens appointed a new member, Eric Teeman to the board.

Vandeven was removed from her position by a vote of three to five. She said Missouri's education system has changed from previous years.

"The job of Commissioner of Missouri traditionally is not a political role," Vandeven said. "But, at the moment, political forces are eclipsing educational decisions."

Vandeven said during her position she had the opportunity to serve up to 900,00 students. She said she will continue to fight for teachers and students.

"I am an educator; a teacher. Like most Missouri teachers, I focus on students," Vandeven said.