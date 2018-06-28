Missouri education officials say Riverview Gardens improving

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's education department is recommending a St. Louis County school district regain provisional accreditation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the State Board of Education could approve the upgrade for Riverview Gardens as early as its next meeting Dec. 2.

The school district has been unaccredited for nine years, allowing students to transfer to better performing schools nearby. That's been costly for Riverview Gardens, which foots the bill for transfer students' tuition.

Riverview Gardens has scored high enough on annual report cards to be considered fully accredited.

A provisional accreditation would allow the district to end the costly transfer program.

Superintendent Scott Spurgeon is working with other district officials to plan transitional periods for transfer students so don't need to immediately return to Riverview Gardens.