Missouri Education Officials to Consider Normandy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials have voted to limit student transfers from a struggling St. Louis County district.

The State Board of Education on Monday approved policies barring students who remained in the Normandy School District this academic year from transferring in the future to nearby districts.

In addition, students who transferred this year would return to Normandy if they did not spent at least one semester there in the previous year.

The decisions came during a meeting on details of the district's future. The state board previously voted to dissolve the Normandy district at the end of June and replace it with the Normandy Schools Collaborative.

Missouri law allows student transfers from unaccredited districts. Normandy is unaccredited, and the Normandy collaborative will be given the new status of state oversight district.