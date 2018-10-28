Missouri elected officials react to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

COLUMBIA - Missouri elected officials on Saturday expressed their reactions to the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson described the attack as "cowardly."

This morning, Pittsburgh was the scene of a hateful and cowardly attack on a synagogue where Americans were gathered to worship. We pray for the victims, their families, the responders, and all who come together to support healing and unity. https://t.co/j5agw79ZX7 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 27, 2018

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., extended her prayers to those who were affected.

Horrified and sickened by the hateful attack on innocent worshippers at Tree of Life Synagogue today in Pittsburg, PA. This violence has no place in our society. My prayers are with the victims, their families, & the first responders. #WorshipWithoutFear — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) October 27, 2018

Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley described the shooting as a "terrible tragedy."

Terrible tragedy at Pittsburgh synagogue this morning - attack on defenseless worshippers observing the Sabbath. Praying for the victims & the brave officers wounded. Perpetrator must be brought to swift justice — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 27, 2018

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., called the shooting "unspeakable."