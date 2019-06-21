Missouri election head rejects petition for vote on abortion

1 week 3 days 4 hours ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 4:11:12 PM CDT June 11, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top election official on Tuesday rejected a third petition for a public vote on a new law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's action came as opponents of the law are fighting in court to force the Republican to approve two similar petitions for a referendum that he rejected last week.

The ACLU of Missouri and wealthy Republican businessman David Humphreys filed the petitions to put the law on the 2020 ballot in hopes that voters will overturn it. The abortion ban includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.

Ashcroft cited a provision in the Missouri Constitution that prohibits referendums on "laws necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety" in his decision to reject the petitions.

A majority of the law, including the eight-week abortion ban, takes effect Aug. 28. But a provision that changed the rules on minors receiving abortions was enacted as soon as Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill in May .

The new law requires a parent or guardian giving written consent for a minor to get an abortion to first notify the other custodial parent, unless the other parent has been convicted of a violent or sexual crime, is subject to a protection order or is "habitually in an intoxicated or drugged condition."

The law's "emergency clause" states that enacting the parental-consent portion is vital "because of the need to protect the health and safety of women and their children, both unborn and born."

In court filings, attorneys for the groups trying to repeal the law argued that enacting that provision is not an actual emergency.

Attorneys for both plaintiffs cited a statement by the bill's state Senate handler, GOP Sen. Andrew Koenig, who told St. Louis Public Radio that lawmakers tried to "pre-empt that type of situation by putting an emergency clause in there."

"So there can't be a referendum," he said.

ACLU attorneys wrote in court filings that the Legislature "cannot tack an emergency law onto a non-emergency law in order to evade citizens' fundamental right of review on laws that fall unambiguously within the people's constitutional referendum power."

A court hearing on the lawsuits is scheduled for next week.

The legal dispute over the abortion law comes as the state's only abortion clinic fights its own court battle to continue providing the service, despite the state health department's refusal to renew the clinic's license.

A St. Louis judge issued an order Monday to keep the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic operating while the fight over the facility's license plays out in court. Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer also ordered the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to decide on Planned Parenthood's application to renew its license by June 21.

"We will not stop speaking out about the injustice that Gov. Parson and director Randall Williams from the department of health have intentionally created for the people of Missouri in a sick obsession to ban abortion and to not let women be equal citizens in this country," Planned Parenthood Medical Director Dr. David Eisenberg said at a Tuesday news conference in reference to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Messages seeking comment from spokeswomen for the Republican governor and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services were not immediately returned.

More News

Grid
List

Police: Multiple guns stolen from Columbia gun shop
Police: Multiple guns stolen from Columbia gun shop
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing "multiple weapons" from a gun shop.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:33:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Rep. Clay co-sponsors resolution to impeach Trump
Missouri Rep. Clay co-sponsors resolution to impeach Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri Rep. William Clay Jr. has joined two other Democratic congressmen in sponsoring a resolution to impeach... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:16:53 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating
Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened a 22-mile section of the Osage River for... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:06:30 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Judge sides with Missouri newspaper in open records lawsuit
Judge sides with Missouri newspaper in open records lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sided with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a lawsuit challenging the state's effort... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 6:45:48 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Condo fire origin found; cause still unknown
Condo fire origin found; cause still unknown
COLUMBIA – Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall Jim Pasley found the origin of Thursday's fire on the second floor deck... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Missouri DHSS denies St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license renewal
Missouri DHSS denies St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license renewal
ST. LOUIS - Today the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied Planned Parenthood of St. Louis its abortion... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Cole County Assessor charged with assault
Cole County Assessor charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County's Sheriff's Office says County Assessor Christopher Estes punched someone in the face in a... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
COLUMBIA - The new precision medicine building being built on the MU campus has an official name: NextGen Precision Health... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
BOONVILLE - In the first big event since the flood, Boonville is celebrating "Heritage Days" this week. Initially, there... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:24:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
CLIMAX SPRINGS - An army veteran and Columbia College graduate hiking across America to raise awareness for suicide prevention is... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:35:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday marks one month since the devastating EF-3 tornado hit Jefferson City. Businesses like Special Olympics... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
COLUMBIA - A new $220.8 million medical facility is being called the boldest and most innovative investment in UM System... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Fire damages condos in north Columbia
Fire damages condos in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Spencer's Crest Condominiums caught on fire Thursday afternoon, and Columbia Fire Department was still investigating the cause several... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
SPRINGFIELD - Two more people have been indicted for the duck boat accident that killed 17 people in Branson last... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
JAMESTOWN - Moniteau County deputies say they came across a bizarre drug scene Wednesday and ended up arresting two people,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning
State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has for the second time revoked the peace officer license of former... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Retired school administrator charged with sexual misconduct
Retired school administrator charged with sexual misconduct
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Court documents say a retired Missouri school administrator twice exposed himself to a 9-year-old at a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:45:05 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One man charged in Jefferson City manhunt
UPDATE: One man charged in Jefferson City manhunt
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges have been filed against one man involved a car chase involving guns and drugs near Boonville... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 20 active weather alerts
9pm 72°
10pm 71°
11pm 70°
12am 70°