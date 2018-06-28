Missouri Election Polls May See Increase In Traffic

COLUMBIA- Voters may see an increase in traffic at the voting polls for this year's general election due to a decrease in poll locations in Boone County. Missouri is one of 18 states without early voting which may influence the amount of voters heading to the polls for the 2012 election. The state has seen an increase in absentee ballots this year which may alleviate the expect high volume of residents voting Tuesday. Voters are encouraged to double check polling sites as some locations may have changed throughout the state.

Missouri offers three different options for voting including an optical scan, punch card and manual ballot. Voters must bring one item of identification, utility bill or government document with a current address to the polling site. Every polling place is equipped with an accessible voting system or curbside voting assistance. Voters are allowed to vote if they are in line by 7 p.m. when the polls close.