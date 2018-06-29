Missouri Electric Cooperative Gets $20M Federal Loan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri electric cooperative is one of several around the nation that will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The West Central Electric Cooperative was awarded a $20 million loan to build 125 miles of distribution lines and make other system improvements that will serve about 840 customers.

The cooperative is headquartered in Higginsville and serves all or parts of Lafayette, Johnson, Jackson, Cass and Pettis counties.

The loan guarantee is being made available through USDA's Rural Utilities Service. Missouri was one of seven states in which the agency announced funding for projects on Thursday.