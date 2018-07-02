Missouri Elementary School Preps for Success

KEYTESVILLE - Teachers at Keytesville's sole elementary school are celebrating the accomplishment of one of their fourth graders. Kennedey Shannon entered a writing contest last year when she was in third grade. It wasn't until later that she found out the contest was against students not only in America, but in Canada as well. She won first prize for her essay about household safety.

This year, Shannon entered a local contest and won second place. She may consider writing as a career in the future. She said, "I'd like to try it."

Her teachers take pride in having a student as successful as Shannon. They all share responsibility of her writing success.

Keytesville Elementary offers a variety of programs for different subjects such as reading and science, and encourages its students to enter. Principal Rena Roth said her goal is to help boost her students' self-esteem and prepare them for further education beyond high school.

Roth said one of the benefits of having a smaller school is being able to give each child individual attention.

The school hopes to make it fun for students, offering them prizes such as St. Louis Cardinals tickets. Those competitions are just one of the reasons students say they love the programs.