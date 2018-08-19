Missouri eliminated at SEC tournament

HOOVER, AL - The Missouri baseball team's chances of making the NCAA tournament took a big hit Thursday morning, as the Tigers lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide 4-3, eliminating them from the SEC Tournament.

Just like Wednesday, the Tigers got off to a good start. Missouri scored two runs in the top of the fifth off a Brett Peel two-RBI double, and then added to its lead in the top of the sixth with a Trey Harris single.

Missouri led 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but that's when the Crimson Tide bats got going. Alabama put two runs on the board in the sixth to tie it before catcher Will Haynie gave Alabama the lead with a solo home run in the seventh, securing the victory for the Crimson Tide.

Tanner Houck took the loss for Mizzou. He pitched eight innings, allowing all four runs on just six hits while striking out eight batters.

The loss puts Missouri squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble. Despite losing 14 of their last 18 games, the Tigers finished the season with a 30-28 record and a 15-15 SEC record. It will be up to the NCAA selection committee now to see if Missouri will be playing in its first regional since 2012.

The official NCAA baseball bracket will be released at noon Monday, May 25.