Missouri employer of people with disabilities faces fire

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — A commercial laundry operation in Joplin that hires people with disabilities is struggling to recover after a fire significantly damaged the facility.

The Joplin Globe reports that more than 50 of Joplin Workshops' 114 employees have been temporarily put out of work due to the March 24 fire.

Joplin firefighters were called that morning to the building, where they found smoke wafting from inside. The facility was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Executive director Susan Adams says the building is still standing but is facing severe damage.

Joplin Workshops contracts with area businesses and employs people with disabilities in its operations. The business provides services to multiple hospitals and other large area businesses.

Adams says the priority is getting people back to work as soon as possible.